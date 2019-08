Outside Lands 2019 Outside Lands 2019

For three days every August, Golden Gate Park’s polo field and surrounding glens transform into a sonic landscape thanks to Outside Lands Music Festival. The 11-year-old event presents a slew of bands — from legends to ones-to-watch — that cover an eclectic slate of genres. Here are three tunes from the from the three main stage headliners — Twenty One Pilots, Paul Simon, and Childish Gambino.