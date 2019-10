Indy Beats Indy Beats: Kristin Chenoweth 'For the Girls' is Musically Dynamic

For the Girls is brimming with familiar songs that Chenoweth reinterprets in her own imitable style. The talented singer can manipulate her voice to whichever musical style she wants, from jazz to pop to country to stage musicals. This enviable ability is on full display in For the Girls, which sees her flutter from the achingly delicate, aforementioned “Desperado” to the rebellious pop of “You Don’t Own Me.”

