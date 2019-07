Indy Beats: Festival d’été de Québec Sampler Tunes from Four FEQ Bands

Each July, Québec City throws one of the best music festivals in North America. Melodies emanate from stages located throughout the city for 11 days, from headliners to up-and-comers. The array of genres on offer include folk, chanson, EMD, pop, DJs, and hip hop. Here’s a wee sample of tunes from four band that performed at this year’s FEQ — Twenty One Pilots, Coeur de Pirate, alt-J, and Émilie Clepper.

