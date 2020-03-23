Indy Beats Indy Beats: ABBA Gold is Audio Sunshine

ABBA: Gold | I agree with U2 front man Bono when he said, “I think ABBA have a pure joy to their music, and that’s what makes them extraordinary.” And, since joy is something we can all use in extra doses right now, songs by ABBA seemed the perfect Indy Beats. For anyone who has seen the brilliant Aussie film Muriel’s Wedding, the Swedish quartet’s song “Waterloo” is particularly beloved, thanks to a victory dance scene by Muriel (Toni Collette) and Rhonda (Rachel Griffiths). But even if you haven’t seen the movie (you should), the bright and bouncy pop tune is so infectious, you’ll be cheered in no time. Fun fact: “Waterloo” was ABBA’s winning entry in the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest. Their next stop was global fame.

No one-hit wonders, the supergroup produced hit after hit, including “Take a Chance on Me,” from their 1977 record ABBA: The Album, and the disco-infused “Dancing Queen,” from 1976 album Arrival. Happy listening!

