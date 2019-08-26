Crash-Landed C-130 Closes Santa Barbara Airport

The line at the United Airlines counter this morning stretched to the door of the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport as early-morning travelers learned the runways were closed after a crash-landing the night before. On Sunday around 10:30 p.m., a civilian C-130 cargo plane flown by International Air Response made an emergency landing on the main runway. It was flying from Santa Maria on its way to Mesa, Arizona, when it developed hydraulic problems. A fire on the plane was put out by the City Fire crew stationed at the airport. The seven people onboard were unhurt.

Photo: Jean Yamamura A civilian C-130 cargo plane crash-landed at Santa Barbara airport August 25.

Investigators had been waiting for daylight before assessing the airplane, said Deanna Zachrisson, an SBA spokesperson. Airport authorities hoped to be able to taxi scheduled fights around the enormous, four-engine plane stuck in the midfield by mid-day, she said. Five flights Sunday night and 22 flights Monday morning had to be being rescheduled, forcing about 1,900 passengers to divert to other airports or change their travel plans.

