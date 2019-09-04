Game of the Week: UCSB vs. Cal Men’s Soccer Gauchos Host Pac-12 Rival Bears at Harder Stadium on Saturday

The UCSB Men’s Soccer team will host Pac-12 rival Cal on Saturday night at Harder Stadium. The Gauchos (1-0-1) dropped their previous match against No. 16 ranked Virginia Tech and will be looking for a bounce-back effort. The Gauchos and Golden Bears have had memorable matchups in the past, including a 3-2 overtime victory by Cal in 2016, which was their last matchup. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Harder Stadium. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com

