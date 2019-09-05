Community Vigil for ‘Conception’ Victims to Take Place Friday Community Invited to Come Together at Chase Palm Park

The rolling lawn at Chase Palm Park where summer concerts are held will form the stage for a gathering on Friday evening to remember the lives lost aboard the Conception, the chartered dive boat that caught fire early on Monday, killing 34 people. The event is for the community and anyone who wishes to join in, and is being organized by area divers, city and county groups, and members of the faith community.

The leaders of the Sheriff’s Department, Coast Guard, and County Fire who led the initial response to the fire and subsequent search and rescue effort will also take part. At this point, the recovery search for the last person still missing from the Conception continues, the Sheriff’s Office reported, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the tragic fire.

The park is located in the City of Santa Barbara at 323 East Cabrillo Boulevard. The vigil begins at 6:30 p.m., and people are advised to bring blankets or chairs. “This vigil is an important time for many to come together to grieve and heal,” said Suzanne Grimmesey with the county’s Behavioral Wellness department.

