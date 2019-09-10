Athlete Profiles Athletes of the Week: Matthew Bribiesca and Lindsey Ruddins S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors Bishop Diego Linebacker and UCSB Volleyball Star

Matthew Bribiesca, Bishop Diego football

The linebacker was a key component in Bishop Diego’s 13-3 victory over St. Bonaventure. The Cardinals dominated defensively and held St. Bonaventure quarterback Gavin Beerup to 65-yards passing.

Lindsay Ruddins, UCSB Volleyball

Ruddins moved into second all-time in career kills at UCSB, leapfrogging Kristie Ryan (1989-92) and Danielle Bauer (1999-2002) with a season-high 21 kills against Wyoming on 8/31, which gave her 1,567 career kills. Ruddins trails only Roberta Gehlke (1996-99), the all-time leader with 2,153 kills.

