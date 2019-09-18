Game of the Week Game of the Week: Pepperdine at UCSB Men’s Water Polo Olympic Athlete Coaches Face-Off as Gauchos Take on the Waves

Coached by two great U.S. Olympic athletes, the Waves (8-1) and the Gauchos (9-0) are off to great starts in the 2019 season. Pepperdine has reeled off seven straight victories since an 11-5 defeat to the Gauchos on September 7. Both teams will play Ottawa Arizona earlier Thursday before facing off in prime time. UCSB could take a 10-0 record, the team’s best start ever, into the encounter. Terry Schroeder, in his 27th year as Waves coach, collected two silver medals as a three-time Olympian (1984-88-92). A graduate of San Marcos High, he coached the Americans to another silver in 2008. Wolf Wigo, in his 14th year as Gaucho coach, also represented the U.S. in three Olympic Games (1996-2000-2004). 5 p.m. UCSB Campus Pool. $5-$8. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.

