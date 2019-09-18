Letters The Oldest Girl

Photo: courtesy Jane Zuzalek

Leaning over my sink this morning

to let the juice run down the drain

from the white peach in my hand,

I recalled your stand-up meals

at the sink in the kitchen that we shared.

The rooms of your home were memorable settings:

the living room for the bridge ladies

and for watching the moon rise;

the kitchen for laughing at comic strips and for goodnight hugs;

the television room for your favorite viewing:

the Dodgers, the Lakers, Triple Crown races,

and always the 11 PM news.

Occasionally, while waiting for you to come home at night,

I would gaze through the windows

at the lights along the coast,

fearing the worst when you were later than usual,

and then you would arrive and say,

“The old girl always makes it home.”

Your rooms are being dismantled now,

the photos and paintings removed from the walls,

the cupboards emptied.

Your possessions are being taken away

as was your life one year ago.

I feel your absence at the places we visited together:

beaches and parks for walks,

the Lobero Theatre for jazz and blues,

the Bowl for Bonnie Raitt

and for a Stevie Nicks concert at which

you were kissed on the forehead

by an inebriated man, sitting nearby,

who was charmed by your friendliness

and who seemed unaware that you were probably

the oldest girl in the crowd.

We laughed about that encounter

on the drive back to the hillside house

that you and Eddie, as a young married couple,

had built in 1954; and where you, as a widow,

wanted to live out your life, which you did.

Perhaps another young couple will live there soon,

but during this season, the sounds of Dodgers games

are not audible down the hall,

and memories make the loss of your presence

as fresh as the peach in my hand.

A remembrance of Jane Zuzalek: August 8, 1923 – April 23, 2018

Add to Favorites