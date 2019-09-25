Announcement A New Recreation Area Is Coming to Goleta Hundreds of Residents from Children to Seniors Will Enjoy This New Space

We hope you will join the City of Goleta on Wednesday, October 2, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. for a special ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the official grand opening of the renovated multi-purpose athletic field located at 5679 Hollister Avenue (behind the Goleta Valley Community Center and adjacent to the Boys & Girls Club) We are very excited to celebrate the opening of this spacious field which will soon be enjoyed by hundreds of children and community members alike.

In addition to the celebratory ribbon cutting, you will hear from the City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte, the Project Team, and from key stakeholders about the importance of having this new recreation area in Old Town Goleta. There will be fun activities for the kids and booths where you can learn about upcoming City projects. Mayor Perotte will also give a walking tour of the renovated one-acre site which includes new natural grass turf with gopher mesh for the field, new irrigation, a walking perimeter path, and a fitness station.

Mayor Paula Perotte said, “This new recreation space is a great addition for the entire community, the hundreds of children who attend the Goleta Boys & Girls Club each day, and those who use the Goleta Valley Community Center. In addition to the recently opened Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park in Old Town Goleta, this field shows the City’s commitment to creating spaces for the community to gather.”

The City broke ground on the project on June 19, 2019, and City of Goleta Parks & Recreation Manager JoAnne Plummer was amazed at the before and after photos. She said, “The field was in need of renovation mainly due to the gophers making it a popular hangout spot. The City went in and took the field back for the community’s use.”

Funding for the project was provided by a combination of a Housing Related Parks Program grant worth just over $250,000 from the State of California’s Department of Housing and Community Development, and nearly $250,000 in City funds.

We are excited to show off our beautiful, new multi-purpose athletic field and hope you can join us for this family-friendly celebration!

