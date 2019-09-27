Environment Climate Strikers Urge Political Action Cat Canyon Oil, ‘the Traitor in the White House,’ and SB1 All Targeted for Motion

Leah Stokes laid it on the line: “We cannot build another single piece of fossil fuel infrastructure and stay within safe carbon limits,” and then brought it home: “One half an inch of rain in five minutes is not normal. It’s climate change.” The topic in De la Guerra Plaza Friday afternoon was climate change, and the UCSB political science professor shared the stage with about two dozen speakers in Santa Barbara’s second climate strike in as many weeks.

The rain Stokes mentioned was, of course, the early morning deluge that preceded the 1/9 Debris Flow, which killed 23 people in Montecito after the Thomas Fire swept through the vegetation on the hillsides above a month before. The other piece of fossil fuel infrastructure was the new steam-injection wells proposed for Santa Barbara County’s Cat Canyon by three oil companies.

Corporate greed became a recurring theme during the rally, first expressed by James Yee, chair of the Barbareno Chumash tribe, reading a statement from Ernestine Ygnacio-De Soto, whose family has nurtured a cultural flame since the arrival of the Spanish priests. She urged, “Stop piercing the body of this Earth … and taking her blood for financial gain.” Luz Reyes-Martin, president of S.B.’s Women’s Political Committee, said eliminating plastic straws, while important, was a distraction from the issue of corporate lobbying and greed. Emily Williams of Santa Barbara’s chapter of 350.org noted the importance of advocacy like the University of California’s divestment of oil stocks from its $13.4 billion endowment this month, with a similar purge from its $70 billion pension fund to come. (UC Treasurer Jagdeep Singh Bachher wrote in the L.A. Times that fossil-fuel assets posed a long-term risk to strong returns.)

Photo: Indy Staff “We cannot build another single piece of fossil fuel infrastructure and stay within safe carbon limits,” UCSB Professor Leah Stokes told the crowd.

Cat Canyon lies in the county’s 3rd District, whose supervisor, Joan Hartmann, said she was in the election fight of her life: “My opponent is supported by the oil industry,” she said, and described her district as the fulcrum that often decides the five-member board’s votes. Hartmann noted that the UN’s most dire climate predictions were at a rise of 1.5 degrees Centigrade. “Ventura and Santa Barbara counties are at 2 degrees now,” she said.

To illustrate her point, she posed a riddle to the crowd: A lily pad in a pond grows twice as large every day. It covers the pond in 30 days. On what day did it cover half the pond? “On the 29th day,” she answered. “That’s how fast this can come up on you.” Hartmann cautioned against pointing the finger at other countries like China, which produces about 30 percent of the globe’s carbon emissions, in large part while making goods for the U.S., she reminded.

Photo: Nancy Rodriguez James Yee of the Barbareno Chumash tribe reads a message from Ernestine Ygnacio-De Soto.

One of the most powerful speakers was Madai Quevado, a Santa Barbara High School student. She recounted, in Spanish and English, how her mother told her about pollution in Guatemala, where she’s from, and dead fish in the rivers. The pollution in third-world countries was so often the result of providing resources or food to first-world countries. “What future am I studying for,” she asked, “if the generation before me can’t promise to hand me one?”

While registering to vote, California’s 2020 Super Tuesday, and making voter calls came up, longtime environmental attorney Marc Chytilo made the point more bluntly: “This is an opportunity to expose and replace the traitor in the White House,” he said to loud cheers from the crowd. He added that two of Trump’s “stooges” would be at the Elks Lodge on Saturday: Ryan Zinke, “the disgraced architect of one of the biggest public land giveaways in history” (Zinke was Trump’s first Interior Secretary and reduced the size of national monuments for mining and drilling interests), and Mike Stoker, head of the region’s EPA, an agency that is trying to revoke California’s emissions standards, Chytilo said. “Four o’clock, or just before,” he said, “150 North Kellogg Road.”

S.B. City Councilmember Meagan Harmon (left), Mayor Cathy Murillo, Dem organizer Spender Brandt, County Supervisor Das Williams (kneeling)

The crowd, restive in the second hour of speeches, brought City College trustee Jonathan Abboud back to the stage to repeat Governor Gavin Newsom’s phone number (916-445-2841) to urge him to sign Senate Bill 1, which would lock in Obama-era standards for the environment and worker protections. SB1 has proved controversial; big agriculture and large water agencies, like Los Angeles, are unnerved that it puts habitat — for instance, for the Delta smelt — over the populace’s water needs.

The crowd was hungry for action when strike organizer Brent Goodlet took the stage, holding his hand to his heart in appreciation of the hundreds of people who turned out. Waving their signs in the air, the crowd headed down State Street in a blocks-long stream of people to Pershing Park.

