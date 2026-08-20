The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two kayakers from the water around Anacapa Island on Friday night, the Coast Guard said in a press release on Wednesday.

After their 14-foot yellow kayak overturned approximately a half mile off Arch Rock, the unnamed kayakers called the Los Angeles-Long Beach sector of the Coast Guard at 11:17 p.m. for help. According to the Coast Guard, the open water and the pair’s lack of familiarity with using a kayak likely played a role in their struggle to un-capsize their vessel.

“The kayakers stated they had been adrift and taking on water for approximately four hours, were wearing wetsuits and life jackets, and did not have a radio onboard,” the Coast Guard reported.

The Coast Guard launched crews from its Ventura air station and its Channel Islands station to rescue the pair. A Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene at midnight, hoisting the kayakers from the water and transporting them to Oxnard Airport. The two kayakers were then transferred to Ventura County emergency medical services and were reported to be in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.

TowBoatUS Ventura were the first to arrive on scene by boat after the Coast Guard notified its staff of a “kayak in distress,” according to Captain Carson Shevitz. The company immediately launched a fast boat to get to the incident, arriving on scene by 12:15 a.m. Shevitz said he learned the pair were camping on one of the Channel Islands and were supposed to be there for a few days.

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard

The kayak that overturned next to Anacapa Island on Friday. | Credit: Carson Shevitz





While the Coast Guard airlifted the kayakers from the water, TowBoatUS collected the kayak and their belongings. Shevitz said they are holding on to the kayak until the kayakers can pick it up.

Responding to recreationists in distress is not uncommon for the company. “It happens all the time,” Shevitz said. But it was unusual for that time of night, he added. “I am unsure what circumstances resulted in them calling for help so late,” he said. “But for a kayak to be underway at night in that area is very unusual. It’s a weird location to be doing it.” He suggested they may have been searching for cell service, as service is very spotty around the Channel Islands.

The Coast Guard used the incident to remind paddlers and boaters to carry multiple reliable means of communication while on the water.

“Thankfully the kayakers’ were in cellphone range which allowed them to reach the Coast Guard,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jason Caprioli, search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach. “However, we strongly urge all mariners to have a signaling device and VHF-FM marine radio when on the water to communicate with the Coast Guard or nearby mariners because this safety gear can make a critical difference during an emergency.”

The Coast Guard also reminded recreationists to dress for water temperature, wear life jackets, carry appropriate safety gear and signaling devices such as a whistle, mirror, flashlight or personal locator beacon, and file a float plan with someone they trust.