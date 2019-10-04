Adoptable Pets Kit

10-year-old Kit is as friendly as can be! She meows to say “hello” to anyone passing by! And surprisingly she loves to perch on shoulders! Kit will happily ride around on someone’s shoulder as they walk around. It’s almost as if she believes she’s a parrot! Kit is looking for a special someone with a sympathetic ear and comfortable shoulder to bring her home!



Interested in learning more about Kit? You can come visit her at Santa Barbara Humane Society, Monday-Saturday (excluding Wednesday) 11 AM – 6 PM or on Sunday 11 AM- 4 PM. If you can’t make it in person, you can call us at (805) 964-4777or email adoptions@sbhumanesociety.org for more information.

Add to Favorites