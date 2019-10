Athlete Profiles Athletes of the Week: Noach Wood and Annie DiSorbo S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors S.B. High Defensive Tackle and Cate Cross-Country Star

Noach Wood, Santa Barbara High Football: Registered two sacks and several tackles for loss to lead the Dons to a 38-12 victory over San Marcos in the annual “Big Game.”

Annie DiSorbo, Cate cross-country: Set a Cate course record with a time of 18:49 as the Rams finished with a perfect score in an eight-team race.



