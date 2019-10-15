Education School Board Holds Sudden Meeting on Superintendent Public Speakers Discourage Renewal of Matsuoka’s Contract

Parents and members of the public were blindsided this week by the Santa Barbara School Board’s last-minute decision to hold a “special,” private meeting to finish reviewing Superintendent Cary Matsuoka’s widely criticized performance on Tuesday. The meeting notice posted just over 24 hours in advance; all nine of the public commenters called that out as a lack of transparency and an apparent attempt to obstruct public input.



“I believe the legislature of this state intended that the public be able to have maximum participation in this school district process of decision making,” said Gregory Gandrud, Fair Education member, former Carpinteria City councilmember, and treasurer for the California Republican Party. “I think the public has been very poorly served by having an emergency meeting with only 24 hours notice during a federal holiday … Personally, I don’t think his contract should be renewed at all.”



Although Tuesday’s closed-session meeting was to complete and discuss Matsuoka’s performance evaluation, it directly feeds into a highly anticipated October 22 School Board vote — whether or not to extend Matsuoka’s $354,861.62 employment contract another year. Each public commenter pleaded with the school board not to extend his contract, citing fiscal irresponsibility and poor test scores district-wide, among other reasons.



Photo: Paul Wellman Justin Tuttle, a 2020 candidate for school board, spelled out why the superintendent’s contract should not be renewed.. (October 15, 2019)

“I’m here tonight to implore you not to extend the contract of Superintendent Matsuoka,” said Justin Tuttle, a district parent and 2020 School Board candidate. “His managerial performance has been abysmal, presiding over educational decay and conflict, but not educational excellence. Even if you choose to ignore the 800 signatures, which I submit is a community mandate, please do consider the students, 6,000 of which are not proficient in math or reading.”



The 800 signatures (835 to be exact) Tuttle referred to are part of a petition called “SBUSD Deserves Better.” The petition signatures have grown daily over the past month. The peition lists five specific reasons to give Matsuoka the boot: Poor academic performance district wide, unacceptable school facilities, reckless financial oversight and budgeting, inadequate community outreach, and irresponsible management style.



Matsuoka was unavailable for interviews after public comment, because he, self-admittedly, was going to sit in on the closed-session board meeting on his performance review. Although it seems to be an apparent conflict of interest, the district’s public information officer Camie Barnwell said it’s a normal part of the process. She also said that the special meeting itself wasn’t as egregious as public commenters have made it out to be.



“Last year, the board also held a special meeting in closed session to work on the superintendent’s evaluation,” Barnwell said. “This is a normal part of the process.” What exactly the behind-closed-door process is, however, remains a mystery. No report followed the closed session as no actions were taken.



The board reconvenes on October 22 to vote on Matsuoka’s contract.



