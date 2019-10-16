Infrastructure SoCal Edison Issues Power Shutoff Warnings to Residents Gaviota, El Capitan Park, Mission Canyon, and Montecito Could Be Affected in Coming Days

More than 6,680 people in unincorporated parts of Santa Barbara County have been notified that they might lose power to their homes and businesses in the coming days, as Southern California Edison said weather conditions may pose a fire threat if live power lines are slapped together by the anticipated high winds.



“We can’t put an exact date on it,” explained Edison’s media contact, Susan Cox. “It would be in the next few days, if at all. We have crews and meteorologists monitoring the conditions.” Cox said that Edison typically gives customers a 48-hour warning before a potential shutoff, and then will give more updates 24 hours in.



The shutoff is part of the company’s Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS), an initiative that was born after Ventura fire investigators determined that live Edison power lines were responsible for the 2017 Thomas Fire. This potential PSPS would affect customers in Gaviota, El Capitan Park, Mission Canyon, and Montecito, Cox said.



Tips for how to prepare for a PSPS can be found here. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.



