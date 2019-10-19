Letters Too Few Too Lauded

The letter “School Scores Scratch the Surface” regarding Franklin Elementary is misleading, as were District 1 candidate Alejandra Gutierrez’s statements during the League of Women Voters Candidate Forum. Having a 6 percent increase in test scores over five years is nothing to celebrate when half of students are not proficient in math and English. So what if Franklin is on par with the state average or with Los Angeles, which has over 4 million residents and a district too large to manage (I worked there: It’s impossible).

Students here live in a resource-rich environment with unparalleled opportunities. S.B. Unified administrators should be fired for not raising proficiencies to 70 percent at all schools. Seeing McKinley, Adelante, Cleveland, and Harding with only 13 percent or less student proficiency should be cause to bring in new executive leadership. They’re paid way too much for nothing! Students deserve to succeed.

