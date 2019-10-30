Athlete Profiles Athletes of the Week: Torre Glasker and Ty Montgomery S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors UCSB Volleyballer and S.B. High Kicker

Torre Glasker, UCSB volleyball

In a four-set victory over Cal Poly that boosted the Gauchos into a first-place tie, the senior outside hitter was a solid passer while posting 10 kills and a team-high 16 digs.

Ty Montgomery, SB High football

The sophomore made two field goals (45 and 26 yards) in the fourth quarter to break a 21-21 tie as the Dons defeated Lompoc, 27-21, the Braves’ first league loss in eight years.

