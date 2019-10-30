Briefs Cops Declare False Alarm Following Lockdown at SBCC

SBCC students and faculty have received the above text messages warning of an armed intruder on campus.

The suspect whose attempt to flee law enforcement officials that gave rise to emergency alarms about a potentially armed gun man at loose on the main campus of Santa Barbara Community College has been arrested.

There was no active shooting incident involved, stated Santa Barbara Police Department spokesperson Anthony Wagner, who expressed vexation at what he termed “hysteria” that accompanied warnings issued by City College officials at 5:48 this evening to lock their doors, turn out the lights, and prepare to shelter in place.

Another warning indicated people on campus needed to prepare to “run, hide or fight.” The text indicated the possible presence of an armed suspect. None of these proved to be necessary, it turned out. According to Wagner, another law enforcement agency—presumably the Sheriff’s Office—sought to enforce a warrant on an unnamed individual wanted for an unspecified crime, and he fled somewhere in the vicinity of the City College campus.

According to Wagner, that individual has been arrested by authorities. He stated he did not know what the nature of the charges were. It’s not been determined if that suspect ever was, in fact, armed or if he ever, in fact, set foot on campus. Where the suspect was arrested or how, likewise, will be the subject of further news briefings. Instructors at City College — and their students — however, were kept in suspense for more than 45 minutes.

Add to Favorites