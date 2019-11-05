Eat This Epicurean S.B.’s Second Anniversary Bash Food and Wine Social Club Hosts Night of Culinary Creations and Camaraderie

In celebration of two years of events, experiences, and exploration, Epicurean Santa Barbara is hosting its 2nd Anniversary Festival Gathering on November 17, when club members and fellow food enthusiasts will enjoy an evening of fine wine, great food, and interactive experiences at Chase Palm Park. Founded by Amy and Keith Robinson in 2017, Epicurean S.B. is a food and wine social club that provides members with opportunities to learn from chefs of all levels, appreciate wine and spirits, travel the world, hone cooking skills, travel the world, and have one-of-a-kind experiences.

Photo: Jhana Studio ESB 1Yr Anniversary

Bringing together some of the best culinary and beverage artists on the Central Coast, the festival allows attendees not only to taste exquisite cuisine, cocktails, and wine but to also personally interact with the chefs and artisans and bond with other foodies, creating a unique dining and entertainment experience. The evening features five chef showcases, where chefs will assemble and execute a unique dish of their choice. The guest of honor is Michelin-starred Chef Massimo Falsini, from Caruso’s at Rosewood Miramar Resort, who served a private dinner for Epicurean S.B. members this past March.

“Our goal is to provide creative, educational, and delicious events to our members, while also nurturing and promoting the local food scene,” said Amy Robinson. “We’ve met some wonderfully talented chefs, artisans, and beverage professionals, and we love personally connecting those individuals with our members.”

In addition, Jacob Toft from Paso Robles, Samsara from Santa Barbara, and Domaine Chandon from Napa will all be pouring their wines. Jessica Garver of the Monk’s Table and Sean Riley of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits will also be in attendance, creating expertly crafted cocktails with a bit of showmanship.

Photo: Jhana Studio ESB 1Yr Anniversary

“The event is playful, not in a child-like sense, but in the sense that all the chefs, winemakers, and mixologists love what they do, and it shows!” said Amy.

The evening’s interactive elements include a wine sensory experience, cheeseboard demo assembly from Allie Chandler of Slate Catering Co., and three prize drawings open to everyone who buys a $100 ticket. Prizes include the “ESB Napa Experience” (four bottles of wine from Outpost Wines and Domaine Chandon, a picnic lunch with friends at Domaine Chandon, a tasting tour at Outpost Wines, and a $100 gift certificate to Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Bistro); the “ESB Cellar Collection” (15 bottles of stellar wines); and the grand prize, an all-access “Golden Pass” membership to Epicurean S.B., providing entry to every club event held in the year 2020.

Epicurean S.B. currently has around 150 members and holds at least four events per month, totaling to about 50 events per year. Some highlights from the past year include Pico’s Burger Night with Chef Drew Terp, Chef Judy Astbury’s Indian Street Food and Gin & Tonic event, and Chef Massimo’s private dinner.

“We thrive on the membership being a group of individuals who love food and beverage, are eager to experience more than the status quo, and want to meet others with the same mind-set,” Amy said. “If you are someone of that nature, you’ll eventually find us.”

4•1•1 | Epicurean S.B.’s second anniversary party is on Sunday, November 17, 4:30-7:30 p.m., at Chase Palm Park. Tickets are $85. See epicureansb.com/event/esb-annual-anniversary-gala/.

