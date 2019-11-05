Game of the Week Game of the Week Dons Take on Gladiators in CIF Playoffs on Friday at San Marcos High

It’s been more than two decades since Santa Barbara’s “Golden Tornado” managed to storm past the first round of the CIF playoffs. Because they won the Channel League title and earned the No. 2 seed in Division 8, the Dons (8-2) have a solid chance to end that drought Friday night. Gahr (3-7) has lost seven of its last eight games, but the Gladiators did face a tough schedule and are an at-large selection out of the San Gabriel Valley League. It’s the only football game in town, as Dos Pueblos and Bishop Diego are on the road in the first round of the playoffs. If the Dons prevail, they would have to travel next week to face the winner between Palm Desert and Temescal Canyon. 7:30pm. Warkentin Stadium, San Marcos High, 4750 Hollister Ave. $5-$10. Call 966-9101.

