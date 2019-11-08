Adoptable Pets Lady

Lady is a beautiful dog with vibrant and exuberant personality. At two years old, Lady is filled to the brim with energy and zest for life. Lady absolutely adores running around, playing, and exploring. But under her bouncy exterior is a sweet and loving interior. Lady is loyal and dedicated to her human companions, and it’s obvious how much she loves them. Because Lady is so energetic, she needs an experienced adopter who can match her energy level and work with her on manners. Lady will also need to go to a home with high fences, as she is a phenomenal jumper.

Interested in learning more about Lady? You can come visit her at Santa Barbara Humane Society, Monday-Saturday (excluding Wednesday) 11 AM – 6 PM or on Sunday 11 AM- 4 PM. If you can’t make it in person, you can call us at (805) 964-4777or email adoptions@sbhumanesociety.org for more information.

Add to Favorites