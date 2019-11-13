Login

Game of the Week: UCSB vs. Rice Men’s Basketball

Gauchos Face Owls at the Thunderdome on Saturday, November 16

By
Wed Nov 13, 2019 | 12:30pm

11/16 Men’s Basketball: UCSB vs Rice  The Gauchos (1-1) look to bounce back from a rough second half at UCLA when they host Rice on Saturday. Max Heidegger has come out of the gate hot to start the season, averaging 20 points on 61-percent shooting from the field through the first two games. The visiting Owls hail from Conference USA and are led by sophomore Trey Murphy III, who averages 11 points and 1.7 blocks per game. 2pm. UCSB Events Center (Thunderdome). $8-$24. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.

Victor Bryant

Digital Sports Writer

