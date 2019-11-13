Game of the Week Game of the Week: UCSB vs. Rice Men’s Basketball Gauchos Face Owls at the Thunderdome on Saturday, November 16

11/16 Men’s Basketball: UCSB vs Rice The Gauchos (1-1) look to bounce back from a rough second half at UCLA when they host Rice on Saturday. Max Heidegger has come out of the gate hot to start the season, averaging 20 points on 61-percent shooting from the field through the first two games. The visiting Owls hail from Conference USA and are led by sophomore Trey Murphy III, who averages 11 points and 1.7 blocks per game. 2pm. UCSB Events Center (Thunderdome). $8-$24. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.

Add to Favorites