Grace Fuss/Carol Cai, Cate tennis

The doubles team advanced to the elite round of 32 in the CIF Southern Section after sweeping a pair of matches in the Northern Regional.

Will Baynham, UCSB soccer

The senior striker’s overtime goal, his 10th of the season, sent Indiana to its first home defeat in 39 games and put the Gauchos in the NCAA Elite Eight.

