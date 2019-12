Briefs Cave Fire 100 Percent Contained

On Saturday, December 14, the U.S. Forest Service announced that the Cave Fire, which began on November 25 and burned more than 3,100 acres of land, has been 100 percent contained. In a press release, Los Padres National Forest officials thanked firefighters for their hard work and diligence, pointing to the fact that no residences were damaged and no injuries occurred as a testament to their success. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



