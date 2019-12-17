Login

Game of the Week: Southern University vs. UCSB Basketball

Gauchos Hosts First Home Game of December

Tue Dec 17, 2019 | 10:55am

The Gauchos will host their first home game of December on Friday. UCSB rebounded nicely from a 1-3 start to the season with a five-game winning streak that was snapped by a 62-61 loss at Southern Utah on 12/14. The Gauchos are led offensively by Amadou Sow, Max Heidegger, and JaQuori McLaughlin, who each average over 13 points per game. 7pm. UCSB Events Center (Thunderdome). $8-$24. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.

Victor Bryant

Digital Sports Writer

