Game of the Week: Southern University vs. UCSB Basketball

The Gauchos will host their first home game of December on Friday. UCSB rebounded nicely from a 1-3 start to the season with a five-game winning streak that was snapped by a 62-61 loss at Southern Utah on 12/14. The Gauchos are led offensively by Amadou Sow, Max Heidegger, and JaQuori McLaughlin, who each average over 13 points per game. 7pm. UCSB Events Center (Thunderdome). $8-$24. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.

