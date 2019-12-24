Letters Sea Level Rise and Other Nonsense

“The urge to save humanity is almost always a false front for the urge to rule.” —H. L. Mencken

Over 70 plus years, I haven’t seen any marked sea level rise anywhere. Mira Mar Beach, Padaro Lane, Santa Claus Lane, Redondo, Hermosa, Santa Monica, Malibu, Miami, Fort Lauderdale; Obama’s new $15 million ocean view in Martha’s Vineyard; Venice, Italy (In November 1966 a huge storm raised Venice’s water level to more than six feet above the norm per Rick Steves), and The Maldives (been shrinking and growing for eons). All still there, right? All beachfront property selling for millions of dollars, right? Sure, there are occasional freak (King) tides, powerful storms, and big waves that damage and destroy property, but that’s been going on since folks chose to park next to the ocean.

I could elaborate on Milankovitch cycles, Vostok Ice Cores, terrestrial subsidence, 1970’s Ice Age Scare, government data tampering, corrupt search algorithms, journalistic bias and fraud, politics and money; hottest, coldest, wettest, driest weather, historical articles putting the lie to climate change, etc., but I’ll spare us all the trouble.

Climate change is a colossal hoax. Forget the bull. Just go to the beach and report back if you see any cheap beachfront homes.

Only man has the audacity to believe he can lift the seas without even trying.

“If I can’t get out of the way of something that’s moving one foot per century, I DESERVE to be extinct.” —Dennis Miller, comedian, talking about rising sea levels. (Tedious Maximus)

P.S. The last glacial maximum, c 21,000 years ago, sea level was c 130 meters below today’s level. From c 14,000 to c 6,000 years ago, sea level rose precipitously from c 110 meters to c 15 meters below today’s level. 95 meters over 8,000 years = +/- .012 meters/year. Over the last 8,000 years, sea level has risen at a modest, steady rate the last 15 meters to its current level. That = 15/8000 = c .002 meters/year =2/12, or 1/6th the rate of the post glacial sea level spike (Meltwater Pulse). Land subsidence accounts for some apparent sea level rise, e.g. The Battery in NY since 1850 registers 2.84 mm steady (not accelerating) sea level rise/ year, while San Francisco, since 1940, only indicates 0.41 steady (not accelerating) mm/year. Stockholm, Sweden registers sea level retreat of 3.81 mm/year, due to land uplift.

We live in strange times. When “scientists” claim sea walls don’t work while ages of experience and our eyes prove otherwise. Sure, ocean barriers don’t work if the goal is to allow natural erosion forces to destroy property and “prove” a nefarious agenda.

Most people have enough troubles without being driven over the edge by false doomsday prophecies.

