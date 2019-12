Game of the Week Game of the Week: SBART Press Luncheon All-City Prep Football Team to Be Announced

Returning from a holiday hiatus, Monday’s luncheon will feature the introduction of the 2019 All-City prep football team and Athletes of the Week. Basketball, volleyball and water polo are other topics of the hour. This is the 50th year the weekly luncheons are being held. Noon. Harry’s Plaza Café, 3313 State Street. $10. Visit sbroundtable.org.

