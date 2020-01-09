Briefs Armed Robbery at Isla Vista Business

Yesterday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., the Isla Vista Foot Patrol got a 9-1-1 call of an armed robbery on the 900 block of Embracadero Del Mar. Where exactly on the block — which stretches from the town’s busy Pardall Road and along Anisqu’Oyo Park — the crime occurred wasn’t disclosed because of the ongoing investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said, but according to UCSB’s student paper Daily Nexus, a reporter saw the robbery at Buddha Bowls at Pardall Road and Embarcadero Del Mar.

The suspect was last seen running toward Del Playa after taking cash from the register, the Sheriff’s press release stated. He is described as male, Hispanic, in his late twenties or early thirties, and wearing a hoodie and jeans. Tips can be called to the Sheriff’s anonymous phone line at (805) 681-4171 or online to sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

