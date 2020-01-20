Letters Doubletake

I had just finished praising the Santa Barbara Independent to my husband and saying that it is a pleasure to be able to read news and views of local happenings in a “newspaper” style format. I will gladly contribute to help with the development of your website but will remain true to paper.

Then I came upon Starshine Roshell’s commentary on “Period Parties” and was totally disgusted! It is not clever; it is a personal topic that most people do not discuss and the inference that throwing a “coming of age” party marked by the onset start of menstruation is simply wrong.

Shame on you for wasting good print space on something so useless and distasteful!

