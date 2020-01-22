Login

Patricia Kopatchinskaja Returns to Hahn Hall

Arts & Lectures Presents String Duo at Music Academy of the West

Patricia Kopatchinskaja made her West Coast recital debut at the Music Academy’s Hahn Hall last season, following a triumphant, mind-blowing turn as director of the Ojai Music Festival in 2018. She returns to Hahn Hall Saturday, January 25. | Credit: Julia Wesely
Wed Jan 22, 2020

UCSB Arts & Lectures does so much so well it’s easy to get lost in the volume and range of their programming. However, once in a while something comes along that’s so extraordinary it demands special attention, and Saturday night, January 25, when violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja returns to the Music Academy’s Hahn Hall for a string duo recital with cellist Jay Campbell, is one of those things.

Kopatchinskaja made her West Coast recital debut in this same venue for A&L last season, following a triumphant, mind-blowing turn as director of the Ojai Music Festival in 2018. Born in Moldova to musical parents, she trained in Vienna and Bern, Switzerland, before unleashing her startlingly fresh and intense musical vision on an unsuspecting world. 

Charles Donelan

Executive Arts Editor

