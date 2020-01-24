Adoptable Pets Adoptable Pet of the Week: Oak

It’s hard to understand why a dog as amazing at Oak hasn’t been adopted yet. This 4-year-old Chihuahua is friendly, mellow, and incredibly sweet. He enjoys cuddling with his human companions, but he is equally happy taking a walk and exploring the world. Oak seems to enjoy being around children, and he is patient and gentle with everyone that he meets. He loves to be loved, so he will happily sit and soak in attention from anyone who is willing to give it!

Interested in learning more about Oak? You can come visit him at Santa Barbara Humane Society, Monday-Saturday (excluding Wednesday) 11 AM – 6 PM or on Sunday 11 AM- 4 PM. If you can’t make it in person, you can call us at (805) 964-4777 or email adoptions@sbhumanesociety.org for more information.

