Letters Moon Mother

I’m writing in response to Starshine Roshell’s column “Period Parties.”

Because my book, Moon Mother, Moon Daughter ~ Myths and Rituals that Celebrate a Girl’s Coming of Age, co-authored with Terri Allison, was used as a resource, I appreciate the opportunity to clarify the context and expand the conversation regarding “first period” rituals.

Moon Mother, Moon Daughter was written in part as a response to the strong feelings and negative perspectives like those expressed in the column — the trauma, and consequent body shame, that can lead to disorders and diseases in girls and women. Many women today are seeking to reclaim their power, heal, and transform the narrative of the coming-of-age experience for themselves and their daughters by recalling the wisdom of ancient traditions and rituals.

We state clearly these specific rituals aren’t for everyone, and there are many ways to acknowledge a girl’s first period with respect for her comfort and wishes. We include other less “spiritual” suggestions and more intimate mother-daughter connections.

The book is an expansive celebration of the feminine, and it includes essential topics for girls and women, i.e., trusting intuition, finding one’s voice, exploring dreams, discovering one’s gifts, creating community, and more.

Moon Mother, Moon Daughter continues to reach and inspire women around the world. I’m devoted to continuing this work, seeking and sharing the wisdom of cultures who respect and honor the feminine and the earth.

