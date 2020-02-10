Visual Arts Animal Sculptures at Elings A Jaguar, Tiger, and Eagle Land in the Park

Some new wildlife has been introduced into Elings Park — a jaguar, tiger, and eagle. Visitors need not beware the two large cats and a bird of prey, however, as they are sculptures given to the park from the Squire Foundations’ Public Sculpture program’s lending library. The Squire Foundation, named after the late Morris B. Squire, who created the “Golden Jaguar,” “Tiger,” and “Flying Eagle” sculptures, was founded to bring “creative and playful public sculpture to Santa Barbara County,” according to its mission statement.

Each metal critter inhabits its own special spot, based on the natural landscape. “The Eagle flies toward Hendry’s Beach above the soccer and softball fields at the Seimen’s Overlook,” said Dean Noble, executive director of Elings Park. “The Tiger guards the entrance to Godric Grove, and the Golden Jaguar prowls the Pelissero Picnic Area and enjoys views of the city and harbor.”

