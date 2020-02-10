Subscribe to Independent.com | Introducing a New Way to Support Local Journalism in Santa Barbara

Visual Arts

Animal Sculptures at Elings

A Jaguar, Tiger, and Eagle Land in the Park

Animal Sculptures at Elings | Credit: Daniel Dreifuss
By
Mon Feb 10, 2020 | 12:44pm

Some new wildlife has been introduced into Elings Park — a jaguar, tiger, and eagle. Visitors need not beware the two large cats and a bird of prey, however, as they are sculptures given to the park from the Squire Foundations’ Public Sculpture program’s lending library. The Squire Foundation, named after the late Morris B. Squire, who created the “Golden Jaguar,” “Tiger,” and “Flying Eagle” sculptures, was founded to bring “creative and playful public sculpture to Santa Barbara County,” according to its mission statement. 

Each metal critter inhabits its own special spot, based on the natural landscape. “The Eagle flies toward Hendry’s Beach above the soccer and softball fields at the Seimen’s Overlook,” said Dean Noble, executive director of Elings Park. “The Tiger guards the entrance to Godric Grove, and the Golden Jaguar prowls the Pelissero Picnic Area and enjoys views of the city and harbor.” 

Michelle Drown

Senior Editor

