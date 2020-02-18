Extra! Santa Barbara Culinary Experience Ticket Giveaway

Mark your calendars for Santa Barbara Culinary Experience, in partnership with The Julia Child Foundation, for a 3-day event (March 13-15) that includes chefs, mixologists, restaurateurs and appearances from nationally renowned food and beverage talents.

The Santa Barbara Independent is giving away a pair of tickets to the following Santa Barbara Culinary Experience Events:

Enter below for a chance to win! Make sure to mark which event you are most interested in attending. Share the giveaway using your unique link (available after you enter) with friends to earn extra chances of winning!



