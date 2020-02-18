Santa Barbara Culinary Experience Ticket Giveaway
Mark your calendars for Santa Barbara Culinary Experience, in partnership with The Julia Child Foundation, for a 3-day event (March 13-15) that includes chefs, mixologists, restaurateurs and appearances from nationally renowned food and beverage talents.
The Santa Barbara Independent is giving away a pair of tickets to the following Santa Barbara Culinary Experience Events:
- California Charcuterie & Cool-Climate Syrah: Pairing Boutique Meats With Savory Wine | March 14 | 10:30AM | Melville Winery Santa Barbara Tasting Room * hosted by Senior Editor Matt Kettmann
- Nothing Fancy: Diana Kennedy Advance Film Screening | March 14 | 4:30PM | The SBIFF Riviera Theater
- Savor Santa Barbara: SBCE Neighborhood Tasting | March 15 | 12:30PM | Santa Barbara Historical Museum
Enter below for a chance to win! Make sure to mark which event you are most interested in attending. Share the giveaway using your unique link (available after you enter) with friends to earn extra chances of winning!
Want to stay in the know about all future contests? Sign up for our Extra! newsletter.