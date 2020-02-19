Game of the Week: UC Riverside at UCSB Women’s Basketball

Get News In Your Inbox

Only a half game separates the Gauchos and Highlanders in the muddled Big West Conference standings. UCSB looks to avenge a 66-61 loss to UC Riverside on 1/18 as both teams jockey for position ahead of the conference tournament. Freshman Ila Lane has emerged as a force inside for the Gauchos, including her 16-point, 17-rebound performance against CSUN on 2/15. Sat., Feb. 22, 2pm. The Thunderdome, UCSB. $8-$29. Call (805) 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com .

Highlanders Come to the Thunderdome Where Gauchos Hope to Avenge Loss

