Community Starr King, the Granddaddy of All Rummage Sales Mark Your Calendar for This Year’s on Saturday, February 22

The Starr King rummage sale, the granddaddy of all Central Coast rummage sales, started out rather modestly. It was back in 1949, the same year the preschool began, and was only a single blanket laid out with a few items of clothing. Over the years, it grew and grew and grew some more — to the point it couldn’t be contained by Starr King’s classrooms any longer and moved to Earl Warren Showgrounds. “It’s a huge success,” said director Yolanda Medina-Garcia. “It’s quite a community gathering.”

This Saturday, February 22, the 71st iteration of the rummage sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Earl Warren. Parking is free, and so is the entry, except for early birds who arrive at 7 a.m. and pay $15. For more information, visit starrking-pcw.org.

Many of the items for sale ― houseware, sports equipment, books, garden supplies, toys, furniture, and more ― were donated by graduates of the preschool’s unique and popular parent-child workshop program. The rest comes from residents far and wide. All of the cribs, car seats, and strollers are safe up to modern standards, Medina-Garcia stressed, and there’s even a special room for antiques and collectibles. Kids’ clothing is neatly organized by size, and the adult section includes some designer items with the tags still attached.

“The quality is really what I want to emphasize,” Medina-Garcia went on, explaining Starr King doesn’t sell any donations with rips, snags, or missing parts, and anything left over from the sale also goes to thrift stores. Pastries and breakfast burritos will be sold in the morning, with Indian fare offered at lunch.

Every penny of proceeds goes back to the school, which is funded entirely by tuition and the rummage sale, Medina-Garcia said.

