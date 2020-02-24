Letters Support for Bruce Porter

I wholeheartedly support Bruce Porter in the upcoming election for 3rd District Supervisor in Santa Barbara County. I was born and raised in Santa Barbara, and after many years of living and working outside of the area, my husband and I chose to return to the county and make our home in the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley. We have become active members of our wonderful community by volunteering for various nonprofit organizations. I have worked in both the private and public sector, and was also a small business owner and employer, giving me a broad perspective on how our County Supervisors can best serve our 3rd District citizens.

A group of Rancho Santa Ynez Estates residents here in Solvang, including myself, recently hosted Bruce Porter to meet and speak with us, as well as those in the adjoining Alisal Glen neighborhood along Fjord Drive. We are a community that the county has been steamrolling over in their personal vision of what’s “best” for their agendas, and they have ignored our many voices about our concerns with how their proposals will negatively affect and forever change the nature of the quiet and safe neighborhood that has existed here for 50 years.

Bruce, however, reached out to us, took the time to hear our concerns, answer questions, have a genuine discussion, and share his vision for the 3rd District. We desperately need a change of county leadership, and Bruce has proven himself to be a deeply committed candidate who understands the challenges we face, as well as opportunities for the future, and has the determination and the experience to produce results.

Our Santa Ynez Valley community is home to people from all walks of life. We have chosen this place as home, and most people I know want to work to make and keep our community the best that it can be. I know that Bruce wants the same, and he will fight for us all.

