Announcement Join Us TONIGHT, February 26, to Discuss the Future of Goleta’s Creeks & Watersheds at an Interactive Workshop

Learn Results of Recent Survey and Provide Feedback

Join us for the first workshop of the new year on the City’s Creek and Watershed Management Plan (CWMP): TONIGHT, February 26, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. at the Goleta Valley Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue). Because our creeks are such an integral part of the Goleta landscape and provide important habitat and drainage functions, the City would like your input on how our creeks and watersheds should be cared for into the future.

This workshop will focus on the work City staff and the consultant team have done over the past few months. The public will be able to hear and provide feedback on the results of a survey conducted, technical details of field surveys performed, an outline and baseline information for the Creek and Watershed Management Plan, and the remaining work to be done on the project. The workshop format will include a presentation and stations where members of the public can learn about and discuss City creek issues with subject matter experts from the consultant team. City staff will also provide information on existing City policies and programs related to creek management and protection. There will be ample opportunities for the community to ask questions and share insights and recommendations for the development of the CWMP. Spanish interpretation will be available.

The City of Goleta is fortunate to have a dozen creeks that run through our community. Not only are these creeks available for us to enjoy, but they also are home to a number of special-status species including frogs and fish. In addition, our creeks drain the Valley and the foothills into the Ocean and play an important role in addressing flooding.

Learn more about the project and sign up for project updates at https://tinyurl.com/GoletaCWMP.

Add to Favorites