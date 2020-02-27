Letters Getting to Know Dr. McMillan

Kudos to Nick Welsh and Adri Davies for their story on Horace McMillan and his groundbreaking efforts on behalf of equal opportunities, particularly in housing, particularly in Santa Barbara. I moved here in 1980 from Illinois and heard quite a lot about how enlightened S.B. was, especially in comparison to backwaters like Illinois. Made me laugh then, now even more.

Now I am looking for schools, streets, buildings and bodies of water named in McMillan’s honor. So far no dice. But at least now we know him better.

