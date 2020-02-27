Letters

Getting to Know Dr. McMillan

By Rebecca Hardin, S.B.
Thu Feb 27, 2020 | 3:36pm

Kudos to Nick Welsh and Adri Davies for their story on Horace McMillan and his groundbreaking efforts on behalf of equal opportunities, particularly in housing, particularly in Santa Barbara. I moved here in 1980 from Illinois and heard quite a lot about how enlightened S.B. was, especially in comparison to backwaters like Illinois. Made me laugh then, now even more.

Now I am looking for schools, streets, buildings and bodies of water named in McMillan’s honor. So far no dice. But at least now we know him better.

Fri Feb 28, 2020 | 05:32am
