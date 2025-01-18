Taylor Swift Gives Direct Relief a Swift Pump in the Pocketbook

Taylor Swift gave Santa Barbara-based nonprofit Direct Relief a big-hearted donation and very public show of support this week when she listed the NGO as an organization she has given money to help the California communities rebuild after this week of devastating wildfires.

Swift wrote on her @taylorswift Instagram: “The fires in California have devastated so many families, and it’s been heartbreaking to see these stories unfold. So much suffering, loss, and destruction. As so many people embark on some of the most challenging times of their lives, there are also many amazing organizations and groups banding together to help these communities rebuild.”

She continued, “These are the organizations I’ve donated to. If you feel compelled or able to donate, please do.” In addition to Direct Relief, Swift also encouraged donations to 211 LA, California Community Foundation Fund, Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation, Habitat for Humanity of Great Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Los Angeles Unified School District Education Foundation Emergency Relief Fund, MusiCares, and Pasadena Educational Foundation Eaton Fire Response Fund.

@taylorswift

Dr. Byron Scott, Direct Relief’s new CEO who took over from retiring CEO Thomas Tighe just this month, responded: “Thank you, @TaylorSwift, for your incredible generosity and compassion in supporting those impacted by the devastating wildfires in Southern California. Direct Relief is providing critical aid — protective gear, emergency supplies, medicines, and other essential resources—to local organizations, first responders and families facing immense challenges. Your kindness, along with the support of so many others, is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when we come together to help those in need.”

For more information about the work of Direct Relief, see directrelief.org.