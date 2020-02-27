Letters Preserve TVSB

Cox Communications holds a cable monopoly for the Santa Barbara area. In return for that privilege, it agreed to support public education and community-access programming via TVSB. That was an important bargaining part of guaranteeing Cox’s exclusivity in our market.

Regardless of changing cable viewership or FCC franchise rules, the Cox monopoly remains. In exchange, the services of TVSB must remain.

This was an intended quid pro quo and cannot be undone because the county cannot fund its other communication needs or services, or Cox has found a business loophole. I support TVSB.

