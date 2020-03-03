Family Farmers Behind Autumn Brands

The Cannabis Corner

Autumn Brands estate grown and family owned | Credit: Fran Collin
Amid Santa Barbara County’s widely publicized sea of cannabis growers, Autumn Brands was one of the first to emerge with pride as a locally grown product back in July 2018. 

Founded by Carpinteria-born, SBCC- and UCSB-educated Autumn Shelton and Cal Poly grad Hanna Brand, the company grows about a dozen strains in Carp greenhouses and sells flower, pre-rolls, and vape cartridges to about 160 dispensaries and 15 delivery services across California.

Perhaps their most enlightening product was CBD-heavy pre-rolls, which are a good choice for those seeking the familiar flavors of burned flower and a mellow mood without the mind-bending effects so common in today’s potent strains. They’re currently exploring three more CBD strains due to customer interest. 

Matt Kettmann

Senior Editor

