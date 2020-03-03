Family Farmers Behind Autumn Brands
Autumn Shelton and Hanna Brand Join Forces to Grow Carpinteria Cannabis
Amid Santa Barbara County’s widely publicized sea of cannabis growers, Autumn Brands was one of the first to emerge with pride as a locally grown product back in July 2018.
Founded by Carpinteria-born, SBCC- and UCSB-educated Autumn Shelton and Cal Poly grad Hanna Brand, the company grows about a dozen strains in Carp greenhouses and sells flower, pre-rolls, and vape cartridges to about 160 dispensaries and 15 delivery services across California.
Perhaps their most enlightening product was CBD-heavy pre-rolls, which are a good choice for those seeking the familiar flavors of burned flower and a mellow mood without the mind-bending effects so common in today’s potent strains. They’re currently exploring three more CBD strains due to customer interest.