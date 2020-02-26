Athlete Profiles

Athletes of the Week: Elliot Redkey and Kai Morphy

S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors Bishop Diego Basketball Stars

Elliot Redkey and Kai Morphy | Credit: Nic Blaskovich
By
Wed Feb 26, 2020 | 11:56am

Elliot Redkey, Bishop Diego basketball
The junior point guard scored 18 points in the Cardinals’ 42-36 CIF semifinal victory over Calvary Chapel. She made five of six free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Kai Morphy[CQ], Bishop Diego basketball
The 6′3″ sophomore scored 20 points as the Cardinals upset Estancia, 49-46, in the CIF quarterfinals. He scored 12 points in their 59-50 semifinal victory over Vistamar.

Wed Feb 26, 2020 | 21:56pm
John Zant

Sports Editor

