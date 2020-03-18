Briefs SBA Offers Loan Webinar Today Small Business Administration and SCORE S.B. Provide Survival Guidance

Today at 4 p.m. the federal Small Business Administration will hold a webinar on disaster loan assistance available for COVID-19 losses. SBA has a special program for the crisis, and the virtual meeting will explain the application process and answer questions. Call (699) 900-6833 to join the webinar, and dial 956176760 as the identification number.

As well, the business mentorship program SCORE Santa Barbara County will gather experienced leaders to offer advice on March 26 at 7 p.m. on limiting expenses, renegotiating obligations, and how to assure customers. Questions can be asked in advance when registering or during the live chat.

Both events are free.



Add to Favorites