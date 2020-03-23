Additional Information CSUCI will postpone 2020 Commencement

With the health and well-being of students and employees as the University’s highest priority, CSU Channel Islands (CSUCI) will postpone the May 23rd Commencement ceremony to another date later in the calendar year.

“I am sorely disappointed that we must postpone our 2020 Commencement ceremony, but this is an unprecedented period in the history of this University, the nation, and across the globe,” said President Erika D. Beck. “It is critical that we follow the guidelines of the California Department of Public Health and the CSU Chancellor’s Office, so we can keep all of our students, employees, friends and family safe during this pandemic.”

CSUCI and all of the other 22 campuses in the CSU system are also taking this step to combat the spread of COVID-19 under direction from the CSU Chancellor’s Office.

The situation involving the COVID-19 pandemic is fluid, so a future date for Commencement has yet to be determined, but CSUCI leadership will let graduates and the public know the new date as soon as it is established.

Many of the students at CSUCI have overcome significant obstacles to be able to reach the point of graduation at CSUCI. In many cases, loved ones, family and friends have also sacrificed in order to enable their student to reach graduation day.

CSUCI leadership understands this is a celebration of each graduate, but also a day of gratitude to the friends, family and educators who have helped clear the path to success.

“Commencement is a joyous time for friends and family to celebrate the achievements of our students as they each cross the stage to receive their diplomas,” Beck added. “We want our graduating students to have the celebration that they deserve and we believe postponing is the best way to accomplish this. Stay well, Dolphins. Together, we will get through this and together, we will celebrate the Class of 2020.”

