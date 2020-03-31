Calmly Coping

Get News In Your Inbox

More Like This

I haven’t gotten through the entire issue yet but I’m encouraged by the articles that emphasis helping people cope with the massive disruption that the virus outbreak has inflicted on everyone. I was especially encouraged with Nick Welsh’s article with Dr. Fisk . Calm is exactly what we need. As we see local, state, and federal actions and resources being marshaled to provide a bridge to when we get past this emergency, we need to have hope and not despair, which some network news outlets seem ignorant of their public license to operate responsibilities. As we practice abundant caution we will see in short order a conquest to the spread of the infection and a way forward to resume our lives.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.