Briefs Isla Vista Beaches Closed, No Deltopia Amid COVID Concerns Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department to Enforce Beach Closures

In anticipation of Isla Vista’s infamous Deltopia event, the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department closed all Isla Vista beaches Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5.

The unsanctioned, annual beach and block party has hosted tens of thousands of guests in the years since its original inception in 2009 when it was known as Floatopia.

With the shelter-in-place order still in place and University of California Santa Barbara’s campus closed down for the remainder of the school year, many Isla Vista residents either left town or are practicing social distancing and avoiding the event. Still, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department will enforce the closure of the beaches.

