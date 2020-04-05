Letters An Infuriating Opacity

Thank you, Tyler Hayden, for reporting on the infuriating opacity of the public health officer, Dr. Ansorg. All we have gotten from him are bland reassurances that they are planning and are confident of their capacity while giving us no reason to share their confidence.

I have complained to Supervisor Williams about this wrong-headed approach to public policy (and heard nothing back).

The Independent should keep asking those questions are the daily presser and keep reporting. I’m proud to support your journalism.

